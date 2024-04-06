ED attaches movable properties in 2022 police sub-inspector recruitment scam case in J-K

PTI

Jammu, April 6

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached movable properties in the form of bank balances to the tune of Rs one crore related to some of the accused, including mastermind Yatin Yadav, in the 2022 police sub-inspector scam in Jammu and Kashmir, the agency said.

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) conducted the examination in March 2022 but the selected list of 1,200 candidates was cancelled by the administration in July following allegations of paper leak and malpractice.

After the case was handed over to CBI, a chargesheet was filed against 33 accused, including Yadav from Haryana, in November 2022.

Subsequently, ED, Jammu, registered a case against the accused under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“ED, Jammu, has attached movable properties in the form of bank balances relating to accused Yatin Yadav, M/s New Global Fumigation Corporation, Prop Yatin Yadav and his associate Lokesh Kumar, to the tune of Rs 1 crore (approx) under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, in a case related to paper leak of examination conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the recruitment of 1200 sub-inspectors of J&K Police, against monetary benefits by the accused Yatin Yadav and others,” the agency said in a post on X.

