ED attaches properties in Patnitop hotel land encroachment case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 10.66 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the Patnitop hotels land encroachment case.

The attached properties include the land and buildings of four hotels — Hotel Holiday Inn, Hotel Broadway, Hotel Hollywood and Hotel Mountview — situated in Patnitop in Udhampur district.

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According to an official statement, the ED initiated its investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jammu, against owners and directors of various hotels, guest houses, resorts, cottages and residential properties in the Patnitop area, as well as officials of the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA).

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The allegations relate to the commercial use of residential buildings, construction beyond approved limits and operation of commercial establishments in prohibited areas, including dense forest, agricultural and residential zones. The investigation also concerns alleged lapses by PDA officials in ensuring compliance with the prescribed rules and regulations.

The CBI filed six chargesheets in 2023 against eight hotel owners associated with six hotels and several PDA officials under various provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act, the Ranbir Penal Code, the Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1978, and the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Act, 1987.

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The ED investigation revealed that Hotel Holiday Inn, despite having sanctioned building permission, had raised unauthorised construction measuring 7,552.74 square feet beyond the approved building plan.

It further revealed that Hotel Broadway, Hotel Hollywood and Hotel Mountview were being commercially operated without the requisite permissions to function as hotels.

Accordingly, the hotel buildings, unauthorised constructions, appurtenant land and identified properties equivalent in value to the proceeds generated through such unauthorised commercial exploitation have been provisionally attached as proceeds of crime under the PMLA, the statement said.

Earlier, the ED had issued two provisional attachment orders in 2025, attaching properties worth Rs 30.72 crore in the same case.

With the latest attachment of Rs 10.66 crore, the cumulative value of properties provisionally attached in the case has risen to Rs 41.38 crore.