ED raids gun dealers in J&K in fake licence case

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, March 24

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today raided 11 locations in J&K in connection with the fake arms licence case. Offices as well as houses of arms dealers and government officials, who have served on important positions in the erstwhile state, were checked.

ED officials, including those from Jalandhar, were part of the teams which conducted the surprise check simultaneously in Trikuta Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and other areas.

Sources said some documents were seized from a gun dealer’s house. While there was no official word from the ED, sources said the agency was trying to gather facts regarding financial transactions besides figuring out if money laundering was involved.

The case is already being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which had conducted raids at the residences of top bureaucrats last year. Among them was Baseer Ahmad Khan, a former IAS officer, who has served as J&K Lieutenant Governor’s adviser. The CBI had earlier found that over 2.70 lakh arms licences were issued to “ineligible” people from 2012 to 2016.