ED searches 4 premises in Srinagar in terror funding case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been conducting search operations at four premises in Srinagar since early Tuesday morning in connection with an ongoing investigation into a terror funding case involving Umar Adil Dar and his associates.

The investigation pertains to allegations that Umar Adil Dar was functioning as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was actively involved in activities linked to the organisation.

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It is alleged that Dar, along with his associates, was earlier apprehended while carrying a substantial amount of cash and incriminating literature related to the banned organisation.

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The investigation has further revealed that Dar had previously remained in jail for approximately four years in connection with his alleged involvement in separatist and anti-India activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The present search operations are being carried out to trace the proceeds of crime, identify financial networks and funding channels and their links to handlers sitting across the border, and unearth further evidence relating to the alleged terror financing activities, ED sources said.