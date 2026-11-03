DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / ED searches 4 premises in Srinagar in terror funding case

ED searches 4 premises in Srinagar in terror funding case

Probe involves alleged LeT overground worker Umar Adil Dar and his associates; agency seeks to trace proceeds of crime and funding channels

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:24 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The search operations are being carried out to trace the proceeds of crime, identify financial networks and funding channels. Representative image/File
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been conducting search operations at four premises in Srinagar since early Tuesday morning in connection with an ongoing investigation into a terror funding case involving Umar Adil Dar and his associates.

The investigation pertains to allegations that Umar Adil Dar was functioning as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was actively involved in activities linked to the organisation.

Advertisement

It is alleged that Dar, along with his associates, was earlier apprehended while carrying a substantial amount of cash and incriminating literature related to the banned organisation.

Advertisement

The investigation has further revealed that Dar had previously remained in jail for approximately four years in connection with his alleged involvement in separatist and anti-India activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The present search operations are being carried out to trace the proceeds of crime, identify financial networks and funding channels and their links to handlers sitting across the border, and unearth further evidence relating to the alleged terror financing activities, ED sources said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts