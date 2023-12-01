ED sleuths conduct raids in Rs 250-cr bank fraud case

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 30

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches related to a fraud case exceeding Rs 250 crore involving J&K Cooperative Bank and a fictitious society, namely River Jhelum Cooperative House Building Society, according to officials. In a statement, the Srinagar office of the ED revealed that searches were underway at six locations, including the premises of the former chairperson of the bank.

It is noteworthy that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had in August 2020 filed a chargesheet against individuals, including Mohd Shafi Dar, chairman of the bank, Hilal Ahmed Mir (chairman of the fake society) and others. The charges pertain to offences under the IPC and the Corruption Act.

According to the ACB probe, Mir had moved an application to the Secretary Cooperatives, Administration Department of Co-operative Societies, where he sought directions to the J&K Co-operative Bank Ltd for a grant of financial assistance to the tune of Rs 300 crores for taking over possession of 37.5 acres of land on the outskirts of Srinagar for construction of a satellite township.

Accordingly, the bank sanctioned a loan to the tune of Rs 223 crores without adhering to any codal formalities, that is obtaining the details of the society such as balance sheet, profit and loss, account business, activities being done by the society, PAN number, Income Tax returns, details of the construction of the board resolutions.

The inquiry revealed that the River Jhelum Cooperative House Building Society had not been even registered with Registrar Co-operative Societies, Jammu and Kashmir.

