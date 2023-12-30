Education Department plans policy on electoral literacy

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 29

Sanjeev Khirwar, Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Ladakh, presided over a virtual meeting aimed at formulating a comprehensive plan for the operationalisation of various provisions outlined in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on electoral literacy.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Ladakh, Yetindra Maralkar conducted an insightful presentation on the MoU centered around electoral literacy. The presentation addressed pivotal aspects such as the Electoral Literacy Club, the integration of an electoral curriculum in educational institutions and the registration of electoral camps for new voters.

Detailed discussions explored the strategic planning of electoral literacy programmes within colleges and schools across Ladakh. An intensive effort was highlighted to enhance participation in the electoral process through initiatives like ethical voting awareness campaigns and engaging mock drills.

Khirwar emphasised the need for a coordinated approach in implementing the MoU, ensuring that its provisions fill every level of the educational system. The National Voters Day celebrations serve as a platform for citizens to engage, learn, and celebrate the essence of democracy, he added.

Emphasising the significance of National Voters Day on January 25, the Chief Electoral Officer announced the organisation of camps in Leh and Kargil. It aims to disseminate knowledge and insights on electoral literacy, he added.

