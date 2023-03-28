Education Department staffers under lens over fake I-T refund claims

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 27

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has prepared a list of employees of the Education Department who have allegedly filed bogus tax refund claims. A meeting was convened by the Principal Commissioner, Income Tax, on March 24 at his office in Srinagar in which officials from several government educational institutions took part and information about the bogus claims was provided.

Given last chance Such claimants have been told to submit a rectified ITR by March 31, else they will face inquiry and will have to pay heavy penalty. Iftikhar Hussain Chauhan, Education Department

Iftikhar Hussain Chauhan, Director, Finance, School Education Department, in a circular to the employees said it was informed by the income tax officials that the number of tax refund claims filed by the department employees had increased manifold in the last two years. The employees had been taking the services of some professionals wherein tax deducted from their salaries was refunded various sections of the I-Tax Act on the basis of fabricated documents, he said.

“These bogus refund claims have been viewed seriously by the Income Tax Department and details of such employees who have claimed refunds have been prepared and intimated to the Chief Secretary,” Chauhan said in the circular.

He said, “However, it has been felt that before their names are forwarded to their respective departments, a one-time relaxation should be given to such claimants till March 31 asking them to file a rectified ITR otherwise it shall have serious repercussions in terms of departmental inquiries and imposition of penalties under the Income Tax Act, 1961”.