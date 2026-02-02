Effective implementation on ground to benefit people across sectors: J&K Industry

Advertisement

Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI), Jammu chapter president Arun Gupta said the Union Territory has remained under the special focus of the Central government, and the additional allocation of nearly Rs 2,000 crore clearly reflects its continued emphasis on J&K’s development.

Gupta said that proper implementation of the budget at the UT level would ensure that its benefits reach people across all sectors. He noted that the budget has made provisions for industry, MSMEs, semiconductors, education, defence, agriculture and sports, ensuring balanced and inclusive economic growth.

“CCI, Jammu wants J&K to progress in the same manner as other states. In fact, with a special approach, the Union Government should continue to focus on Jammu and Kashmir. The additional allocation of Rs 2,000 crore is a direct message that the Centre remains committed to the UT’s development,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), J&K Council, Manik Batra said the Union Budget would propel the country towards a resilient, innovation-driven economy while enabling strategic expansion of the tourism sector.

“Union Budget 2026 propels India toward a resilient, innovation-driven economy. With targeted investments in health infrastructure and bio-pharma manufacturing, strong support for MSME growth and cluster development, a renewed manufacturing push through semiconductors and advanced sectors, and strategic tourism expansion backed by improved connectivity and digital adoption, the budget fosters jobs, competitiveness and inclusive growth,” he said.