DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Effective implementation on ground to benefit people across sectors: J&K Industry

Effective implementation on ground to benefit people across sectors: J&K Industry

Additional fund allocation reflects Centre's emphasis on J&K’s development, says CCI president

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:44 AM Feb 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement
Industrial leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the Union Budget 2026, stating that its effective implementation at the ground level will benefit people across sectors.
Advertisement

Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI), Jammu chapter president Arun Gupta said the Union Territory has remained under the special focus of the Central government, and the additional allocation of nearly Rs 2,000 crore clearly reflects its continued emphasis on J&K’s development.

Advertisement

Gupta said that proper implementation of the budget at the UT level would ensure that its benefits reach people across all sectors. He noted that the budget has made provisions for industry, MSMEs, semiconductors, education, defence, agriculture and sports, ensuring balanced and inclusive economic growth.

Advertisement

“CCI, Jammu wants J&K to progress in the same manner as other states. In fact, with a special approach, the Union Government should continue to focus on Jammu and Kashmir. The additional allocation of Rs 2,000 crore is a direct message that the Centre remains committed to the UT’s development,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), J&K Council, Manik Batra said the Union Budget would propel the country towards a resilient, innovation-driven economy while enabling strategic expansion of the tourism sector.

Advertisement

“Union Budget 2026 propels India toward a resilient, innovation-driven economy. With targeted investments in health infrastructure and bio-pharma manufacturing, strong support for MSME growth and cluster development, a renewed manufacturing push through semiconductors and advanced sectors, and strategic tourism expansion backed by improved connectivity and digital adoption, the budget fosters jobs, competitiveness and inclusive growth,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts