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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Efforts being made to change govt job mindset: Minister

Efforts being made to change govt job mindset: Minister

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:56 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Dr Jatinder Singh at IIM-Jammu.
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Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the government was making efforts to change the “sarkari naukri” (government job) mindset and provide alternative means of livelihood.

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Singh said during the past 12 years, several youth-centric schemes like MUDRA Yojana, SVANidhi Yojana and Vishwakarma Yojana have been started to help youth earn their livelihood without depending on anyone.

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Dr Jitendra Singh was addressing the National Sports Day 2026 celebrations, ‘Khelo India Samvad – Khel Ki Baat PM Ke Saath’, organised at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, bringing together young participants for a dialogue on youth leadership, fitness and nation-building.

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Highlighting India’s growing contribution to global research and innovation, the minister said Indian researchers are increasingly making their presence felt internationally. He noted that around 10 per cent of the world’s 100 most-cited references are associated with India, underlining the country’s growing research footprint.

“To be relevant globally, we have to be relevant globally,” he said, emphasising that India’s youth have already demonstrated their ability to make a mark on the world stage.

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Singh also highlighted the role of financial inclusion and entrepreneurship initiatives in empowering young Indians and women. Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, he said that loans of around Rs 10 lakh are available to aspiring entrepreneurs and nearly Rs 38 lakh crore has been disbursed under the scheme, with around 60 per cent of the beneficiaries being women.

Praising the role of IIM Jammu, Singh noted that the institution has made a distinct mark for itself within a decade of its establishment, reflecting the growing strength of India’s institutions and its young talent.

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