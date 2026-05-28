Eid prayers disallowed at Jama Masjid for eight straight year

Authorities on Wednesday did not allow Eid prayers at the Eidgah and the historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar for the eighth consecutive year.

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Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was also placed under house arrest on Eid.

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In a post on X, Mirwaiz said, “For the eight consecutive year, Muslims of Kashmiris have been denied the right to offer Eid prayers at the historic Jama Masjid and I have been placed under house arrest. On the revered and celebratory occasion of Eid, Muslims of Kashmir are greeted with barricades, restrictions, locked gates and intimidation. This is not governance; it is a systematic assault on our religious identity, dignity and fundamental rights which deeply hurts us.”

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He further said, “It is very unfortunate that children in Kashmir are growing up without witnessing the spiritually uplifting Eid prayers at Eidgah and the festivities thereof. An entire generation is being deprived of knowing their traditions and making memories that have shaped our collective life for centuries. But let those in power know that no power on earth can erase the deep spiritual bond people of Kashmir share with Eidgah, Jama Masjid and their religious institutions. Faith cannot be imprisoned or suppressed through force.”

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also criticised the administration’s move, calling it unfortunate.

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Talking to the media, she said, “Mirwaiz intended to offer Eid prayers at the Jama Masjid but was stopped from doing so. This has become a routine and he is still under house arrest. Many of our people are under trial without any crimes and are staying away from their parents.”

Mufti also said Eid this year was being celebrated in the shadow of the Budgam incident in which a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, in a statement, said, “As we celebrate the sacred and blessed occasion of Eid al-Adha, we must also pause and reflect on the painful decline of our society. As a society, we urgently need to introspect and ask ourselves why we are losing our religious, moral and even basic human values. The recent heart-wrenching incident in Budgam should shake our conscience to the core. This deeply tragic and unfortunate incident must force us to seriously reflect and bring a complete change in our declining social behavior and descending values.”