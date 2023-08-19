Leh, August 19
Nine soldiers were killed and another was critically injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said.
The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh’s Nyoma, the officials said.
Senior Superintendent of Police of Leh P D Nitya said the Army vehicle, with 10 personnel on board, was on its way to Nyoma from Leh when its driver lost control and it plunged into a gorge at 4.45 pm.
A police team rushed to the spot and all the injured soldiers were shifted to an Army medical facility where eight personnel were declared dead. Another jawan died subsequently, she said.
The officer said one more jawan was undergoing treatment and his condition was stated to be “critical”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nine soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh
Accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh’s Nyoma, o...
Himachal rain fury: Met forecasts heavy to very heavy rain on Sunday and Monday; death toll over past week climbs to 78
Moderate to high risk of flash floods in Shimla, Sirmaur and...
Government imposes 40 pc export duty on onion to control rising prices
Finance Ministry through a notification imposed a 40 per cen...
Punjab: Water recedes in flood-hit areas; rescue operation still on
In Ferozepur, several villages situated near Sutlej river co...
Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar suspended from Congress for anti-party activities
Nephew of Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, Sandeep suspended o...