Eight houses gutted in Kishtwar fire incident

At least eight houses and some cowsheds were gutted after a fire broke out in Mungli village of Warwan in Kishtwar district during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. No loss of human life was reported.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma said information about the fire was received around midnight. He said houses in the Warwan and Marwah areas are mostly made of wood and are located close to each other, allowing the flames to spread rapidly.

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“In Mungli, there were about 40 houses in the cluster. Immediately after receiving the information, the district civil and police administration took prompt action and created firebreaks by damaging some houses to prevent the fire from spreading further,” the DC said.

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He said the fire was subsequently confined to eight houses. Since there is no fire station in the Warwan area, fire tenders were called from nearby Larnu and reached the spot around 3 am. Before their arrival, local residents and earth-moving machinery had helped bring the blaze under control.

The fire was fully controlled around 4 am, officials said, adding that the affected area remained under monitoring as some portions continued to smoulder.

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Some livestock, including cows, perished in the fire, while the exact extent of the loss could not immediately be ascertained.

The DC also flagged off relief material for the affected families of Mungli village. He said the administration had begun assessing the property damage and relief requirements.

“The biggest relief is that there was no loss of human life. As per the report of SDM Marwah and Tehsildar Warwan, some livestock loss has been reported,” Sharma said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Officials said fire incidents are relatively common in the remote Warwan region during winter, when residents traditionally store large quantities of dry grass and fodder for livestock. Residents have been advised to avoid storing dry fodder inside or close to residential structures to prevent fires from spreading rapidly.