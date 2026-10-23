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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Eight structures gutted in Doda; shopkeepers suffer heavy losses

Eight structures gutted in Doda; shopkeepers suffer heavy losses

The incident occurred late Wednesday night in the Dessa-Bhagwah belt

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:39 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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People gather near the charred remains after a fire broke out in shops and stores at Bhagwah Market in Doda on Thursday. ANI
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A fire broke out in the Bhagwah area of Doda district, gutting six shops and two stores and causing heavy losses to local shopkeepers, officials said. There were no casualties or injuries from the fire.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night in the Dessa-Bhagwah belt. Fire and Emergency Services personnel, along with local police and community members, worked together to bring the fire under control, officials added.

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Abdul Rahman, a local shopkeeper, said the fire spread rapidly before the fire brigade arrived, destroying a substantial portion of the shopkeepers’ stock.

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“We were at home when we heard people shouting that the market was on fire. By the time we rushed here, the fire had spread. Much of the shopkeepers’ stock was destroyed before the fire brigade arrived. Around 8 shops, including mobile and electronics shops, were affected,” Malik said.

The extent of the losses and the cause of the fire were not immediately known.

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