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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Eight terror associates apprehended in Kashmir operations

Eight terror associates apprehended in Kashmir operations

Security forces recover arms, ammunition and other incriminating material

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:16 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Security forces have apprehended eight alleged terror associates and recovered arms, ammunition and other incriminating material during multiple operations in different districts of Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

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In South Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said a joint operation involving the Army and the CRPF led to the apprehension of six alleged terror associates and the recovery of arms, ammunition and other material. In the Heerpora area, a motorcycle was intercepted at a checkpoint, following which three individuals were apprehended, police said. Two hand grenades and incriminating posters were recovered from their possession.

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In a separate operation in the Imam Sahib area, joint patrolling by security forces led to the apprehension of three more individuals. During their personal search, one hand grenade, two AK-47 magazines, 20 rounds of ammunition and incriminating posters were recovered, police said.

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In Pulwama district, police said a joint operation led to the apprehension of two alleged terror associates and the recovery of a pistol, 12 pistol rounds and a hand grenade in the Yarwan forest area.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in the general Yarwan forest area. During the operation, joint teams noticed two individuals emerging from the forest in a suspicious manner and apprehended them, police said.

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The two individuals were identified as Latif Ahmad Deedad and Aejaz Ahmad. During their search, security forces recovered one pistol, 12 pistol rounds and one hand grenade, police said.

Both individuals, along with the recovered arms and ammunition, have been taken into custody, police said.

Police described the recovery as a significant operational success in the ongoing efforts to disrupt terror networks, prevent terror-related activities and safeguard security in the district.

Meanwhile, the Army said a joint operation was launched by the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area of Manzseer in Sopore, Baramulla, based on specific intelligence inputs.

During the search operation, security forces recovered an AK-series rifle, three magazines, four hand grenades, a large quantity of ammunition and other war-like stores, the Army said in a post on X.

Security agencies said the operations were part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terror networks and prevent attempts to carry out terror-related activities in the region.

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