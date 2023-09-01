Eight ‘terrorists’, associates arrested after decades

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, August 31

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir arrested eight absconding “terrorists and their associates” involved in grave acts of terrorism and disruptive activities.

These cases, registered around three decades ago under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) Act, span various police stations of the Doda district.

The detainees had managed to evade the arrest for years, leading clandestine lives in different locations before resurfacing to seemingly ordinary lives, a statement issued by the SIA said.

Among those apprehended is Adil Farooq Faridi of Sahidi Chowk in Jammu, who currently holds a government position in the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education. The detainees, including individuals with government jobs, court positions and private businesses, managed to remain untraced and even pursued seemingly legitimate endeavours.

The arrested individuals will be presented before the TADA/POTA court in Jammu, in accordance with the issued warrants.

“The absconding terrorists were implicated in various heinous acts, such as kidnapping for ransom and threat to kill a person from Doda,” SIA said.

