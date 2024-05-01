Elderly man found at railway station dies in hospital

PTI

Jammu: A 75-year-old man, who was found in an unattended condition at a railway platform, passed away at a government hospital here, an official said on Tuesday. The man on a wheelchair with infected wounds on his right leg was noticed at the platform of Jammu Railway Station on April 16, the official said. He was later shifted to the Government Medical College hospital for treatment where he breathed his last, the official added. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem and identification. PTI

Woman jumps into river in Jammu, rescued by locals

Jammu: A 21-year-old woman on Tuesday jumped into river Tawi from a bridge here and was rescued by the timely intervention of locals, officials said. According to police, the woman was walking over the Tawi bridge, connecting Jewel Chowk with Bikram Chowk in the heart of the city, and suddenly jumped into the swollen water body, the officials said. However, some locals acted swiftly and rescued her. She was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, they said. The motive behind her taking the extreme step is not yet known. A case was registered and further investigation is underway, they added.

#Jammu