Elderly man found dead inside train in Samba

Jammu: The body of a 70-year-old man has been found in a train in Samba district. An official of the Government Railway Police said the body was found dead in the Diesel Multiple Unit train, travelling from Pathankot to Udhampur. Preliminary investigation suggested that the man had died of natural causes. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination. PTI
Institute of Genocide and Atrocities Studies launched
Jammu: Jonaraja Institute of Genocide and Atrocities Studies, an online venture by a group of Kashmiri Pandit intellectuals, was officially launched here on Sunday to provide a platform to the people desirous of working on the subject. The Panun Kashmir welcomed the move as a "window of opportunity" for the community fighting for resettlement since its exodus from the Valley.
