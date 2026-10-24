‘Elderly pilgrims facing anxiety’: Stranded Kashmiri Umrah pilgrims in Saudi Arabia seek govt help

A group of Kashmiri pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia after their flights were cancelled amid rising regional tensions has sought urgent government intervention to facilitate their return, saying several elderly members are running short of medicines while some pilgrims have suffered anxiety and panic attacks amid prolonged uncertainty.

A group of 50 pilgrims, including women, left Srinagar on September 25 for Umrah. Their return flight was scheduled for October 13 but was cancelled amid the prevailing tensions, Waqar Ahmad Mir, one of the group members, told The Tribune over the phone from Makkah in Saudi Arabia.

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“Since Indian carriers are only extending flight dates and a few local carriers are charging exorbitant fares that we cannot afford, 14 members of the group left a few days ago on their own via Dubai, paying huge ticket prices. We are now 36 members left in the group, and we have been stuck here for 10 days,” he said.

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Waqar alleged that neither the Kashmir-based tour operator nor the Indian diplomatic mission had provided any concrete assistance.

“The tour operator says it is an act of God and that he cannot help us. The embassy says the tour operator should take care of us. We are stuck in between, with nothing concrete happening,” he said.

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“We, including elderly people, women and a few patients, are on our own and managing everything ourselves, including hotel accommodation, meals and other expenses,” he added.

Waqar said most of the stranded pilgrims had exhausted their finances and were borrowing money from fellow pilgrims and other sources to meet their daily expenses.

“Elderly people are facing a shortage of medicines. Medicines here are very expensive and require prescriptions from local doctors. A few of us have also suffered anxiety and panic attacks and are on the verge of a mental breakdown,” he said.

According to Waqar, air tickets from Jeddah to Srinagar via neighbouring countries cost more than Rs 1 lakh, making it difficult for the stranded pilgrims to arrange their return journeys.

“We request immediate intervention from our government so that we can return soon,” he said.

On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia were actively engaging with the airlines concerned and tour operators to facilitate the early return of Indian pilgrims stranded in the country.

“Over the past week, about 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have travelled back home from Saudi Arabia on available flights. In addition, we’ve also had more than 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims who were booked on the available flights … and they have also travelled back home. Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest,” he said.

Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy and Consulate had been in touch with stranded pilgrims and were providing assistance in collaboration with community volunteers.

He added that 24-hour control rooms were operational in Riyadh and Jeddah to assist Indian nationals, while regular advisories were being issued to keep them informed about the situation on the ground.