Elderly tourist from Mumbai dies of heart failure in Gulmarg

Srinagar, April 25

An elderly tourist died of heart failure on Thursday, in Jammu and Kashmir's ski resort of Gulmarg.

Officials said that an elderly tourist from Mumbai identified as 65-year-old Bhavna Subodh Thakar, wife of Subodh Thakar, resident of Sareena Shanti Park East Mumbai died at a hotel in Gulmarg due to heart failure.

“Inquest proceedings have been started and the body has been shifted to police hospital in Srinagar for medico-legal formalities,” officials said.

