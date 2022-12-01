Election Commission can’t give authority to delimitation panel: Petitioners in apex court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 30

Two residents of Kashmir on Wednesday questioned the legality of the delimitation exercise in J&K during a hearing in the Supreme Court, saying the Election Commission (EC) had abdicated its responsibility.

“All this is to be done by the Election Commission…It can't abdicate its authority and give it away to the Delimitation Commission,” senior counsel Ravi Shankar Jandhyala told a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on behalf of the petitioners. The Bench pointed out that the petitioners had challenged the delimitation notification but not the statutory provisions.

During the hearing, Jandhyala, who represented Srinagar residents Haji Abdul Gani Khan and Mohammad Ayub Mattoo, insisted that the number of seats could not have been increased. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is likely to argue the matter on behalf of the government on Thursday.

The Centre had earlier asserted that the delimitation exercise in the newly created UT was final and couldn't be challenged in courts. It had said the petition was nothing but a “frivolous attempt to challenge the Delimitation Commission without any basis”.

It rejected the petitioners’ contention that only the Election Commission was empowered to conduct the delimitation exercise under the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, saying “Sections 61 and 62 of the 2019 Act didn’t preclude the establishment of Delimitation Commission by the Central Government under Section 62 of the 2019 Act.”

The delimitation exercise in J&K has attained finality after the publication of the delimitation orders in gazette notifications on May 5 in terms of the Delimitation Act, the Election Commission had told the Supreme Court.

Under Article 329(A) of the Constitution, there was a bar on judicial interference regarding the validity of any law relating to the delimitation of constituencies, it had pointed out.