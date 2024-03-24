Election Commission notifies scheme for Kashmiri migrants to vote in LS elections

PTI

Jammu, March 23

The Election Commission (EC) has announced a comprehensive scheme for Kashmiri migrants to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) polls, continuing with the past practice of voting through postal ballots and special polling stations in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi.

The scheme is meant for all the voters of the Baramulla, Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituencies in Kashmir who had migrated because of compelling circumstances and are temporarily residing in various places outside their places of ordinary residence, an official spokesperson said on Saturday. The spokesperson said 26 special polling stations — 21 in Jammu, one in Udhampur and four in Delhi — will be set up for the Kashmiri migrant voters who are residing at various relief camps and who opt to cast their votes in person through electronic voting machines. Any migrant voter other than those who would opt to vote in person can avail the option to vote through postal ballots by filing up Form 12C, the spokesperson said.

All the application forms (Form 12C) duly filled in, requesting for postal ballots, must reach the assistant returning officer in Jammu 10 days before the date of polling in each phase, the spokesperson added. The spokesperson said the EC has advised the migrant voters to send their Form M for voting in person at any of the "special polling stations" or Form 12C for using postal ballots to the ARO concerned so that the documents reach them 10 days before the polling date. They can also drop their application forms and later on, their marked postal ballot papers in the special letter boxes, to be available at the offices of all the AROs.

