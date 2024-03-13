Election Department to procure three helicopters

Jammu, March 12
The Election Department will procure three helicopters, including air-ambulance for the forthcoming LoK Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and has floated a request for proposals (RFP) recently.
These steps have been taken in the run-up to and preparation for the Lok Sabha in the UT. As per the proposal request, the chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir invites online bids for the provision of one helicopter ambulance, one single-engine helicopter, and a twin-engine helicopter on a wet-lease basis for the Lok Sabha elections in J&K.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Veteran Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday
Curtains on the Congress career of 4-term Patiala MP
Supreme Court to hear on Friday petitions challenging new law on appointment of CEC, ECs
A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna has on February 13 issu...