Election Department to procure three helicopters

PTI

Jammu, March 12

The Election Department will procure three helicopters, including air-ambulance for the forthcoming LoK Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and has floated a request for proposals (RFP) recently.

These steps have been taken in the run-up to and preparation for the Lok Sabha in the UT. As per the proposal request, the chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir invites online bids for the provision of one helicopter ambulance, one single-engine helicopter, and a twin-engine helicopter on a wet-lease basis for the Lok Sabha elections in J&K.

