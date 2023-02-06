Eliminate terrorists: Villagers

PTI

Rajouri/Jammu, February 5

Residents of Dhangri in Rajouri district on Sunday expressed concern over the "failure" of security agencies in tracing the terrorists behind the twin attacks in the village and demanded justice for the victims.

The villagers threatened to go on a hunger strike if the security agencies are unable to eliminate the terrorists within the next 15 days. Seven people were killed and 14 injured as terrorists attacked Dhangri village on January 1 and 2.