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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Eminent Dogri writer Ved Rahi passes away at 93

Eminent Dogri writer Ved Rahi passes away at 93

Dogri Sanstha Jammu expresses deep grief over his demise

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Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:20 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Eminent Dogri and Hindi writer, novelist, playwright and filmmaker Ved Rahi passed away at his residence in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday. He was 93.

He is survived by two daughters, Geetanjali and Poonam, and their families.

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Dogri Sanstha Jammu expressed deep grief over his demise, describing it as an irreparable loss to the literary and cultural fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the country.

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Paying tributes to the departed writer, Prof Lalit Magotra, president of Dogri Sanstha Jammu, said Ved Rahi was among the most distinguished literary figures of Jammu, whose contribution to the enrichment and popularisation of Dogri literature was invaluable.

"His creative genius, literary vision and multifaceted contributions to literature, cinema and television earned him a distinguished place in the national cultural landscape. His literary legacy will continue to inspire generations of writers and creative artists. His demise has created a void that will be difficult to fill," Magotra said.

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Magotra also recalled Rahi's close association with Dogri Sanstha Jammu and said the organisation had honoured him with the prestigious Dinu Bhai Pant Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 and the Kunwar Viyogi Sahitya-Kala Samman in 2020 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to literature and culture.

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