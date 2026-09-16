DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Employees’ federation announces national rally in Delhi on December 12

Employees’ federation announces national rally in Delhi on December 12

To press for various long-pending demands of government employees

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:11 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only.
Advertisement
The All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF) has announced a National Employees’ Rally in New Delhi on December 12 to press for various long-pending demands of government employees.

The decision was taken at the federation’s National Executive Committee meeting held in Srinagar on September 12 and 13 under the chairmanship of National President Subhash Lamba.

Advertisement

Lamba said the federation would launch a nationwide campaign ahead of the rally to mobilise support for employees’ demands and protest the government’s approach towards these issues.

Advertisement

The federation extended support to the ongoing agitation by National Health Mission (NHM) employees in Srinagar and urged the Jammu and Kashmir Government to hold talks with them and address their grievances.

It also demanded a time-bound regularisation policy for contractual employees, including NHM staff, who have been serving for several years.

Advertisement

The meeting expressed concern over what it described as restrictions affecting trade union activities in Jammu and Kashmir and called for the removal of all hurdles in their functioning.

Hundreds of delegates from 27 states participated in the meeting.

Lamba alleged that governments were increasingly promoting contractual, outsourcing and daily-wage employment at the cost of permanent jobs. He said the federation's key demands include regularisation of contractual workers, abolition of the outsourcing system, filling vacant posts through regular recruitment and ensuring equal pay for equal work.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts