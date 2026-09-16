Employees’ federation announces national rally in Delhi on December 12

The decision was taken at the federation’s National Executive Committee meeting held in Srinagar on September 12 and 13 under the chairmanship of National President Subhash Lamba.

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Lamba said the federation would launch a nationwide campaign ahead of the rally to mobilise support for employees’ demands and protest the government’s approach towards these issues.

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The federation extended support to the ongoing agitation by National Health Mission (NHM) employees in Srinagar and urged the Jammu and Kashmir Government to hold talks with them and address their grievances.

It also demanded a time-bound regularisation policy for contractual employees, including NHM staff, who have been serving for several years.

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The meeting expressed concern over what it described as restrictions affecting trade union activities in Jammu and Kashmir and called for the removal of all hurdles in their functioning.

Hundreds of delegates from 27 states participated in the meeting.

Lamba alleged that governments were increasingly promoting contractual, outsourcing and daily-wage employment at the cost of permanent jobs. He said the federation's key demands include regularisation of contractual workers, abolition of the outsourcing system, filling vacant posts through regular recruitment and ensuring equal pay for equal work.