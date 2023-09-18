Employees seek grievance cell

Jammu, September 17
Employees from minority communities, including Hindus and Sikhs, working in Kashmir met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and demanded safe accommodation besides a grievance cell in the Raj Bhavan for them. A delegation of the All Joint Employees Association Kashmir (AJEAK) met the L-G at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.
The delegation included Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs and Dalit employees who are working in different districts of the Valley for years.
As per an official statement by the AJEAK, the delegation put forth the grievances of the employees, including formation of a comprehensive transfer policy.
