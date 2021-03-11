Employees working in Kashmir unite, seek relocation

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 8

In a rare show of strength, Jammu’s Dalits and Kashmiri Pandit employees working in the Valley have come together demanding their relocation to Jammu from Kashmir, where a spate of killings have instilled a sense of fear among government staffers.

It is an unusual alliance that has been forged where members from the two communities are now backing each other against the government.

Naresh Bhagat, an employee in Fisheries Department in Anantnag who has also come to Jammu fearing for his life, says the government has not been able to protect Hindus in Kashmir.

Protests are going on at different places on a daily basis by employees. While the Pandit youths were employed under Prime Minister’s special package, Dalit youths were employed under the inter-district recruitment policy in Kashmir.