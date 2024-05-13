Employers urged to ensure paid holiday on polling days

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 12

J&K Labour Commissioner Charandeep Singh chaired a meeting with Labour Department officials regarding implementation of Section- 135(B) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which provides for grant of ‘paid holiday’ to the employees in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment, shop or factory on the day of poll.

During the meeting, the Labour Commissioner highlighted the instructions of the Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, regarding declaration of paid holiday. Singh urged the officers to bring the guidelines regarding declaration of paid holiday in notice of all the establishment owners falling under their jurisdiction for compliance.

Moreover, it was also instructed that the declaration of the paid holiday on the poll day(s) may also be displayed prominently on notice boards by the establishment owners for the information of their employees.

It was instructed that paid holidays shall be observed in the Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituencies on May 13th (Monday), May 20th (Monday) and May 25th (Saturday), respectively.

“No deduction or abatement of the wages of any such person shall be made on account of a holiday having been granted to the employee, worker, labourer for exercising his or her right to vote,” the Labour Commissioner said.

