2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Bandipora

Srinagar, May 13
Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists who had recently infiltrated into Kashmir were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district on Friday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Brar in the Aragam area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon security forces personnel, who retaliated.
In the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed, he said.
The official said the identity of the slain terrorists was being ascertained.
Earlier in the day, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the two terrorists trapped in Brar were Pakistani and belonged to the LeT. They had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir recently. They had managed to escape during an encounter in the Salinder forest area on Wednesday, he said.
The terrorists were tracked down and trapped in Brar in Bandipora on Friday, the IGP said in a tweet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 arrested in Mohali grenade attack case
Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rin...
Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care
The examination is scheduled for May 21
Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentions the petition against ...
$44 billion Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold', says Elon Musk; shares slump
Twitter shares fall 17.7% to $37.10 in premarket trading, th...
Congress needs urgent reforms, extraordinary situations demand extraordinary measures: Sonia at Chintan Shivir
Attacks BJP for ‘wholesale reinvention of history, brutalisa...