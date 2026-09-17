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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 2 terrorists killed in ongoing operation in J-K's Udhampur

2 terrorists killed in ongoing operation in J-K's Udhampur

A joint search operation by the Army, police and CRPF is launched in the remote Bratel Soan and Khubban areas of Majalta around 9 pm on Wednesday following information about the movement of suspected terrorists

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 09:37 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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A few rounds of firing and blasts, reportedly carried out by the security forces while targeting a suspected hideout, were heard in the forest shortly after the operation began. PTI file
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Two terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists during an ongoing anti-terror operation in a forested area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

A joint search operation by the Army, police and CRPF was launched in the remote Bratel Soan and Khubban areas of Majalta around 9 pm on Wednesday following information about the movement of suspected terrorists, the officials said.

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They said a few rounds of firing and blasts, reportedly carried out by the security forces while targeting a suspected hideout, were heard in the forest shortly after the operation began.

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However, the area remained largely quiet through the night before the lull ended on Thursday morning, when the terrorists opened heavy fire in an attempt to break the cordon, the officials said.

The security forces retaliated, triggering an encounter in which the two terrorists were killed.

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