Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar May 14
An encounter broke out on Sunday between security forces and militants in Andwan Sagam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.
The security forces had launched a search and cordon operation in the area following information about presence of militants there. The operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces, a police spokesman said.
Further details are awaited.
