Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district

Jammu, September 4
A terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Reasi district of Jammu division on Monday evening.
“Police received inputs regarding presence of two terrorists in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of the district,” said Mukesh Singh, ADGP, Jammu.
The police and Army have surrounded the area and firing is going on, said Singh.
More details are awaited.
