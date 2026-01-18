DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

Gunfight started during a cordon and search operation at village Sonnar near Mandral-Singhoora in Chatroo area

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:45 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
Security personnel keep vigil during a search operation in Jammu. Representative image/PTI file
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The gunfight started during a cordon and search operation at village Sonnar near Mandral-Singhoora in Chatroo area around noon, the officials said.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and further details are awaited.

