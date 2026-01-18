Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar
Gunfight started during a cordon and search operation at village Sonnar near Mandral-Singhoora in Chatroo area
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.
The gunfight started during a cordon and search operation at village Sonnar near Mandral-Singhoora in Chatroo area around noon, the officials said.
Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and further details are awaited.
