Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K’s Kupwara
Security forces launch a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of terrorists
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kupwara district on Monday, officials said here.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Krumhoora village of Zachaldara following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, they said.
The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces.
Further details are awaited.
