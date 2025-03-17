DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / J K / Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K’s Kupwara

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K’s Kupwara

Security forces launch a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of terrorists
article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:25 AM Mar 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. PTI
Advertisement

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kupwara district on Monday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Krumhoora village of Zachaldara following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, they said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces.

Advertisement

Further details are awaited.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper