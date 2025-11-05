DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Kishtwar

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Kishtwar

Forces battling against at least 2 to 3 terrorists, and there is a report of one jawan sustaining injury

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 10:55 AM Nov 05, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
A gun battle broke out between terrorists and security forces on Wednesday in Kishtwar district, officials said.

“In an intelligence-based operation, launched in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police early this morning, alert troops of the White Knight Corps established contact with terrorists in the general area of Chhatru,” the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

“The operation is in progress,” it said.

The forces are battling against at least two to three terrorists, and there was a report of one jawan sustaining a minor injury.

Security forces are continuously monitoring the movement of terrorists in the mountainous district, resulting in multiple encounters in the belt which borders Doda and Udhampur districts.

Kishtwar has seen six encounters in the past seven months as forces continue their hunt for Pakistan-based terrorists hiding in these hills.

On September 21, a group of terrorists was engaged in a gunfight in the Chhatru area.

On September 13, two Army men, one of them a junior commissioned officer, were killed and two more injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Naidgram area of Chhatru.

Violent confrontations took place in Dul and Chhatru belts on August 11 and July 2, but the terrorists managed to escape.

On May 22, a soldier and two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Singapore area of the Chhatru belt.

On April 12, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Kishtwar area, while the army foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the LoC in the Akhnoor sector.

