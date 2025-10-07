DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Encounter breaks out between terrorists and police in J-K’s Rajouri   

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and police in J-K’s Rajouri   

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, says a joint search operation is under way following the encounter in the Beeranthub area of Kandi

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 10:55 PM Oct 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

An encounter broke out between terrorists and a police party in a remote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday evening, a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, said a joint search operation is under way following the encounter in the Beeranthub area of Kandi.

Advertisement

"Exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the SOG (Special Operations Group) team in Beeranthub area, Police Station Kandi, Rajouri. Joint parties of the Police, Army and CRPF have rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area," the IGP said.

Advertisement

Officials said there was no report of any casualty in the brief firing between the terrorists and the police party in Dheri Khatuni forest around 7.20 pm.

The firing took place when the SOG of local police launched a search operation after getting information about the movement of suspected persons, they said.

Advertisement

The whole area has been put under a strict cordon, and a search operation is continuing, when the reports last came in, the officials said.

They said the security forces also launched a cordon and search operation in the Dharni top area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district this evening.

The operation was launched after some locals reported movement of three suspected terrorists, they said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts