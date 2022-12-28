2 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area

Jammu, December 28
Two terrorists have been eliminated in an early morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area on Wednesday.
Security forces are searching the area as they believe another terrorist might be trapped.
The terrorists were intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were travelling in a truck to Kashmir.
Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh told the media that unusual movement of a truck was detected by the police near Sidhra checkpoint after which it was stopped for checking.
"Firing started from inside the truck and an encounter started at around 7am," said Singh.
The police said the driver of the truck escaped and terrorists took position. Terrorists had automatic AK rifles and explosives.
The pilice are still searching the forest area and a cordon has been laid.
