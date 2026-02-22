Encounter breaks out in J-K’s Kishtwar
Gunfight starts following information about the presence of two suspected terrorists in Chatroo forests
A security officer during a search operation to track down and neutralise terrorists, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI file)
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.
The gunfight started when army troops launched a search operation in Chatroo forests following information about the presence of two suspected terrorists, the officials said.
The reinforcements had been rushed to the besieged area and further details were awaited, they said.
The snow-bound Chatroo forest belt witnessed nearly half-a-dozen gunfights between terrorists and security forces last month, resulting in the killing of a soldier and a terrorist.
