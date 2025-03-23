Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua
The encounter starts when security forces launch a search operation at Sanyal village near the International Border in Hiranagar sector
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, officials said.
The encounter started when security forces launched a search operation at Sanyal village near the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector following information about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area, the officials said.
They said reinforcements had been rushed to the spot and further details were awaited.
