Encounter breaks out in Kulgam

Srinagar, January 3
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district late on Wednesday.
The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area. — Agencies
