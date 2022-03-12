Encounter in Pulwama

Srinagar, March 11
An encounter is under way between security forces and militants in Chewaklan, Pulwama district, the police said on Friday evening. Acting on specific inputs, security forces launched a search operation in the area. An official said the search turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces.
The exchange of firing was going on and further details were awaited, the official added. —
