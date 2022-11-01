Encounter under way in J-K’s Anantnag

Srinagar, November 1
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
“Encounter has started at Semthan #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” a spokesman of Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.
