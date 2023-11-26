Encounters daily affair, normalcy claims in UT a 'prank': Omar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 25

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah dismissed assertions of normalcy in J&K, labeling them a “mere prank” and emphasising that encounters between militants and security forces were now a daily occurrence.

Speaking at a convention of workers at Sumbal in Bandipora district, Omar criticised the BJP-led government, accusing it of delaying the elections to the urban local bodies, panchayats and Assembly due to the National Conference’s tangible presence. Omar asserted that the state of affairs in J&K contradicted the claims of peace and normalcy, highlighting the increased frequency of encounters compared to the “relatively silent and militancy-free period during his tenure”.

He also said that after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, people of J&K got nothing but “problems and suffering”. He accused the successive governments at the Centre of “plotting to weaken” his party. Addressing the party workers, Omar said that after August 5, 2019, the situation in J&K had completely changed from people talking about development and employment to talking about “our honour and our identity”.

