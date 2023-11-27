Encroachments removed

Jammu, November 26
A demolition drive was carried out and a large chunk of state land was retrieved in Drabshalla area of Kishtwar district on Sunday, an official said. The anti-encroachment drive was carried out by revenue officials with the help of police and CRPF teams at Dugga village.
The official said the successful operation, conducted with requisite manpower and machinery, targeted structures, including sheds, walls and plinths, on state land. Eleven individuals have been identified as defaulters and their details have been promptly submitted to the office of Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav.
In light of this action, residents are specifically cautioned against engaging in illegal encroachments on state-owned land, the official said. “This serves as a firm reminder to the community at large to adhere to lawful boundaries and abstain from encroaching upon government property,” the official added.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day
As the drilling progresses, 700-mm wide pipes are being inse...
Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’
‘We have three goals in this war: eliminate Hamas, return al...
Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids
Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...
China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
Country’s health ministry calls on local authorities to open...
SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir
Punjab and Chandigarh Police beef up security near Mohali-Ch...