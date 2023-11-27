Encroachments removed

PTI

Jammu, November 26

A demolition drive was carried out and a large chunk of state land was retrieved in Drabshalla area of Kishtwar district on Sunday, an official said. The anti-encroachment drive was carried out by revenue officials with the help of police and CRPF teams at Dugga village.

The official said the successful operation, conducted with requisite manpower and machinery, targeted structures, including sheds, walls and plinths, on state land. Eleven individuals have been identified as defaulters and their details have been promptly submitted to the office of Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav.

In light of this action, residents are specifically cautioned against engaging in illegal encroachments on state-owned land, the official said. “This serves as a firm reminder to the community at large to adhere to lawful boundaries and abstain from encroaching upon government property,” the official added.

