Encroachments removed from govt land in Jammu

Jammu: The Jammu administration conducted a series of demolition and eviction drives in the villages of Danwal, Chowadhi, Panjgrain, Phagwari, Chak Phagwari, Pindi and also in Jourian. Several kanals of land were retrieved that had been encroached upon illegally. oc
Car falls into gorge in Kathua, three killed
Jammu: Three employees of a private telecom company were killed and another injured when their vehicle skidded off road and fell into a 300-foot deep gorge in Kathua district. The accident occurred on Saturday near Sewa on Bani-Basohli road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. PTI
Wildlife officials rescue injured leopard in Doda
Jammu: A leopard was rescued by wildlife officials in a village in Doda district on Sunday. The leopard was found on a roadside in Malwas village in an injured condition, apparently hit by some vehicle, an official said. It was taken to a veterinary hospital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...