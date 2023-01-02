Encroachments removed from govt land in Jammu

PTI

Jammu: The Jammu administration conducted a series of demolition and eviction drives in the villages of Danwal, Chowadhi, Panjgrain, Phagwari, Chak Phagwari, Pindi and also in Jourian. Several kanals of land were retrieved that had been encroached upon illegally. oc

Car falls into gorge in Kathua, three killed

Jammu: Three employees of a private telecom company were killed and another injured when their vehicle skidded off road and fell into a 300-foot deep gorge in Kathua district. The accident occurred on Saturday near Sewa on Bani-Basohli road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. PTI

Wildlife officials rescue injured leopard in Doda

Jammu: A leopard was rescued by wildlife officials in a village in Doda district on Sunday. The leopard was found on a roadside in Malwas village in an injured condition, apparently hit by some vehicle, an official said. It was taken to a veterinary hospital.