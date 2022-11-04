Enforcement Directorate attaches J-K separatist Shabir Shah's Srinagar house in terror-funding case

New Delhi, November 4
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it had attached Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah's Srinagar house as part of a money-laundering probe linked to a case of fuelling terrorist activities in the union territory.
The house, worth Rs 21.8 lakh, is located in Botshah Colony, Sanat Nagar, in Srinagar's Barzulla police station area, officials said.
The money-laundering case against Shah stems from an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency in May 2017 against Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed and others under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
"Shabir Ahmad Shah was actively involved in the activities of fuelling unrest in the Kashmir Valley by way of stone-pelting, processions, protests, bandhs, hartals and other subversive activities.
"He was involved in receiving funds from terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and other terrorist outfits based in Pakistan as well as from the Pakistani establishment through hawala and various other means and channels and these funds were then being used for fuelling and supporting militant activities in the Kashmir Valley," the ED said in a statement.
