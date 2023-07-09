‘Enforcing UCC won’t be as easy as scrapping Art 370’

PTI

Srinagar, July 8

Former Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday cautioned the Centre over implementing a uniform civil code (UCC), saying it would affect all religions. Talking to reporters here, he also said implementing the UCC would not be “easy as it was to abrogate Article 370”.

“There is no question (of implementing it). It is not easy as it was to revoke Article 370. All religions are involved in it. Annoying all at once will not be good for any government,” the chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party said.

The event was organised to welcome AAP leader Nazir Itoo and his supporters into the DPAP. Itoo was also associated with the PDP earlier.