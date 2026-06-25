Engineer Rashid to be released on interim bail for father’s death rites

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The Awami Itihaad Party (AIP), headed by jailed Member of Parliament Engineer Rashid, on Wednesday said that Rashid will be released from jail on Thursday for five days to participate in the post-death rituals of his late father.

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In a statement, the party said Rashid has been granted interim bail for five days to enable him to attend the Chahlum, the 40th-day religious observance following the death of his father.

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AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that, in accordance with earlier orders of the High Court, the Baramulla MP will be released on Thursday morning.

He said the Chahlum of Khazir Mohammad Sheikh will be observed as per religious traditions and Rashid will join family members, relatives, well-wishers and supporters during the occasion.

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According to Nabi, Rashid is expected to arrive in Srinagar on Thursday morning and will remain available from Friday afternoon onwards to receive people wishing to offer condolences and express solidarity with the bereaved family.

The AIP spokesperson said that while the family continues to mourn the loss of a respected elder, the occasion carries special emotional significance for Rashid, who has remained separated from his family due to his prolonged incarceration.

The party said the interim bail would allow the MP to participate in an important family and religious event and spend time with his relatives during the mourning period.