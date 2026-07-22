Engineer Rashid walks barefoot into Parliament over J&K issues

Jailed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid on Tuesday walked barefoot from the prison escort vehicle to Parliament after being brought from Tihar Jail under judicial custody to attend the ongoing Monsoon Session, according to his party.

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Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said Rashid observed a day-long hunger strike to press for a “meaningful, time-bound and result-oriented” dialogue between the Union Government, elected representatives and all legitimate stakeholders of Jammu and Kashmir.

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He reiterated that restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, full statehood, release of political prisoners, revocation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), protection of human rights and restoration of democratic and constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir remained essential for achieving lasting peace and justice.

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The party said that despite observing the hunger strike, Rashid entered the Well of the Lok Sabha three times while remaining barefoot, drawing the House’s attention to what it described as the unresolved political issues of Jammu and Kashmir.

During his protest inside Parliament, he raised the slogan that Jammu and Kashmir was “becoming a graveyard of aspirations”, urging the Union Government to move “beyond rhetoric” and initiate a sincere political process to address the aspirations of the people.

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According to the AIP, Rashid’s symbolic barefoot protest and hunger strike attracted the attention of several Members of Parliament across party lines.

“A number of parliamentarians approached Er Rashid during the proceedings and expressed sympathy with him, appreciating his peaceful and democratic manner of highlighting the concerns of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Inam said.