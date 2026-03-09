DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ensure corruption cases withstand court scrutiny, L-G Sinha tells ACB

Ensure corruption cases withstand court scrutiny, L-G Sinha tells ACB

Said the agency must fully utilise the authority granted by the Constitution to eliminate corruption

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 09, 2026 IST
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates the Anti-Corruption Bureau headquarters building at Sidhra in Jammu on Sunday.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday urged the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to ensure that every investigation and prosecution stands strong under judicial scrutiny.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Anti-Corruption Bureau headquarters building at Sidhra, the L-G said the agency must fully utilise the authority granted by the Constitution to expose injustice, eliminate corruption and build public trust.

“Jammu and Kashmir no longer settles for mediocrity. It now dares to dream big, and people believe that a golden future lies ahead. Fulfilling this vision is also the responsibility of the officers and staff at the Anti-Corruption Bureau,” he said.

“Today, J&K stands at a pivotal juncture. Over the past 5-6 years, we have ushered in transformative changes, rendering the system transparent and dedicating it to public service. Entire machinery now operates not for the benefit of a select few, but for every individual across the UT,” he said.

Highlighting recent progress in project execution, he said development has accelerated across sectors such as industry, infrastructure, agriculture, self-employment, healthcare, power and rural development due to a transparent and accountable governance model.

The L-G also urged ACB officers to conduct daily self-audits to maintain the credibility the organisation has earned.

“Your efforts should thrive on maximum collaboration. In today’s interconnected world, corruption knows no borders, and data scatters across various networks. Information held by one agency might form the crucial final piece in another’s probe, so genuine and timely cooperation is essential wherever needed,” the L-G said.

He also called for speedy investigation, observing that delayed justice does not merely deny society its due but it actively undermines outcomes in corruption cases. He stressed on cultivating a work culture that eliminates all delays in delivering justice.

“Corruption is not merely the loss of public money. It is an opportunity stolen from the youth, security taken away from families and injustice inflicted on the elderly,” he said.

“We must recognize that corruption is no abstract offense committed solely against the public exchequer but a direct assault on the lives of living human beings. The ill effects of corruption extend far beyond economic damage; it scars the lives of multiple generations. We must work together to build corruption-free J&K,” the L-G said.

Shakti Kumar Pathak, Director, ACB, briefed about the functioning of the Bureau and the salient features of the newly constructed headquarters. He highlighted that the enhanced infrastructure will provide a conducive working environment and strengthen field-level vigilance operations.

